Horvat scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Devils.

Horvat scored the Islanders' first power-play goal of the season at 12:08 of the second period, taking a feed from Matthew Schaefer and beating Nico Daws from the right circle to extend the lead to 3-0. The tally represented Horvat's 100th goal and 200th point as an Islander. He has opened the campaign with points in consecutive games after assisting on Emil Heineman's short-handed goal in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, and the 31-year-old should be a steady offensive contributor for the Isles as long as he stays healthy, given his first-line role on both even-strength and power-play shifts.