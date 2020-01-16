Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Back on ice
Cizikas (groin) took part in the morning skate for the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas took a deflected puck to the man region Saturday and has been forced to miss two games due to the injury. The fact that he took part in the morning skate, however, is a good sign that he should return to the lineup for the game Thursday versus the Rangers. Cizikas is expected to play on his normal line along with Matt Martin and Leo Komarov.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.