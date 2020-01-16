Cizikas (groin) took part in the morning skate for the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas took a deflected puck to the man region Saturday and has been forced to miss two games due to the injury. The fact that he took part in the morning skate, however, is a good sign that he should return to the lineup for the game Thursday versus the Rangers. Cizikas is expected to play on his normal line along with Matt Martin and Leo Komarov.