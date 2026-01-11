Cizikas scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Cizikas tied the game with 26 seconds left in the second period, and that goal ultimately forced overtime. The 34-year-old has four points over his last three games, but he went 11 contests without getting on the scoresheet prior to that. The veteran center is at six goals, 12 points, 32 shots on net, 96 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 45 appearances this season, mainly in a fourth-line role.