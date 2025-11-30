Sorokin will start Sunday's matinee contest with the Capitals, Stefen Rosner of NHL.comreports.

Sorokin has lost back-to-back starts, but didn't get a ton of goal support in either contest; the Islanders only scored one goal both times. The 30-year-old's performance has been good as of late, going nine straight starts allowing three goals or fewer. He'll take a 7-7-2 record, 2.70 GAA and .901 save percentage into a battle with the Capitals, which he held to just one goal on 23 shots in the first meeting between the two teams this year on Halloween.