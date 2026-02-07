Nurmi scored twice and added an assist in OHL London's 5-4 overtime win over Niagara on Friday.

Nurmi has four multi-point efforts over his last six games. He needed a little time to adjust back to the OHL after some ECHL time earlier in the season, but he's already picked up 11 goals and eight helpers over 14 appearances. Nurmi should continue to play a significant role for London for the remainder of the campaign.