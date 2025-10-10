Palmieri scored a goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Palmieri led all skaters with eight shots, and his line with Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal combined for 16 of the Islanders' 37 shots in the game. Typically, Palmieri has been in a second-line role in recent years, so it'll be interesting to see if he can do more with extra ice time on the top line. He had 24 goals and 48 points over 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, and another 45-50 point season is a reasonable expectation for this steady veteran.