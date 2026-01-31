Romano scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 7-2 win over Windsor on Friday.

Romano has had a few too many quiet stretches this season. He's picked up three goals and five helpers over his last six outings, but he was limited to three assists over the nine games before that. Overall, he has 12 goals, 31 points and 123 shots on net over 46 contests, a pace slower than what he showed with 25 goals and 26 assists over 67 regular-season outings in 2024-25.