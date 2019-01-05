Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Still with team
Dal Colle is still with the Islanders despite the activation of Jordan Eberle from injured reserve, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle may just be getting an extension because Valtteri Filppula was placed on IR with an upper-body injury. Coach Barry Trotz praised the 2014 fifth overall draft pick by mentioning how much more comfortable Dal Colle looks this time up. Dal Colle only has one point, an assist, in five games since being called up, but hasn't been playing on a scoring line yet. The Islanders will likely still demote Dal Colle when they return to full strength, which really won't be a punishment as Dal Colle has been chosen to play in the AHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 28.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Recalled Saturday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Heads back to Bridgeport•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Promoted from minors•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Redirected to minors•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Promoted on emergency basis•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...