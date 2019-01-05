Dal Colle is still with the Islanders despite the activation of Jordan Eberle from injured reserve, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dal Colle may just be getting an extension because Valtteri Filppula was placed on IR with an upper-body injury. Coach Barry Trotz praised the 2014 fifth overall draft pick by mentioning how much more comfortable Dal Colle looks this time up. Dal Colle only has one point, an assist, in five games since being called up, but hasn't been playing on a scoring line yet. The Islanders will likely still demote Dal Colle when they return to full strength, which really won't be a punishment as Dal Colle has been chosen to play in the AHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 28.