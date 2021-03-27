Dal Colle (lower body) won't play against the Penguins on Saturday or Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Dal Colle's next chance to play is Thursday against the Capitals. The 24-year-old was an occasional healthy scratch anyway. He has recorded four points through 20 games this season.
