Salo recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Salo saw just 6:28 of ice time in the contest -- it's unclear if he was injured or benched, but it doesn't bode well for his playing time once Adam Pelech (head) returns. This was Salo's first point in four outings since he replaced Pelech in the lineup, and the former has seen less than eight minutes of ice time in three of those games. Salo has two goals, one assist, five shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through eight contests overall.