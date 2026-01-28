Pulock (upper body) was named a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

After leaving the Islanders game Jan. 21 early with an upper-body injury, Pulock has a chance to return to the lineup following his two-game absence. The Isles made space in their crowded defensive core Tuesday when they sent Isaiah George down to AHL Bridgeport. Through 50 games this season, Pulock has posted solid all-around numbers with 21 points, 62 shots on net, 34 hits and 93 blocked shots. If the 31-year-old blueliner returns Wednesday, he'll likely slot into the third defensive pairing alongside Carson Soucy, who will get his shot at revenge against the Rangers, who traded him Monday.