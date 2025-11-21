Pulock notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Red Wings.

Pulock has a helper in each of his last two games and five assists over his last 11 outings. For the season, the veteran defenseman is up to nine assists, 22 shots on net, 16 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 21 outings. He's getting first-pairing minutes alongside rookie standout Matthew Schaefer, which could give Pulock a slight boost on offense.