Pulock (upper body) will not play in Saturday's road clash against the Red Wings.

Pulock will undergo further evaluation when the Islanders return from their two-game road trip. He sustained the upper-body injury in the second period of Thursday's loss against Winnipeg. Prior to suffering the injury, the 32-year-old blueliner posted four points, a plus-7 rating, 15 shots on net, 12 hits and 30 blocked shots over 17 appearances this season. In his absence, Matt Kessel is expected to appear in the Islanders' lineup Thursday.