Pulock logged a shorthanded assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Pulock will have no obvious path to power-play time this year, as Matthew Schaefer and Tony DeAngelo are handling those minutes. That will leave Pulock to handle shorthanded duties and shutdown minutes at even strength, which is well within his skill set. Through four games, he's earned an assist, two shots on net, three hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.