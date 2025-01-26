Pulock (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Pulock fell on the first shift and immediately went to the locker room. The Islanders did not specify the nature of his injury. If Pulock can't play versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Dennis Cholowski could rejoin the lineup.
