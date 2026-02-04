Pulock scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Pulock has two goals and four assists over his last 13 games. The steady defenseman continues to fill a top-pairing role alongside Matthew Schaefer, which makes for an excellent two-way duo on the blue line. Pulock is up to three goals, 23 points, 68 shots on net, 103 blocks, 38 hits and a plus-11 rating over 55 appearances. He has matched his point total from 74 outings in 2024-25, and he has a chance to get over the 30-point mark for the first time since 2019-20.