Pulock won't play Thursday against Washington due to a non-COVID illness.
The Islanders only have one game remaining after Thursday's contest, so Pulock could be done for the season. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish the year having tallied five goals, 20 points and 130 blocks through 55 contests.
