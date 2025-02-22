Mayfield (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Mayfield will return ahead of Sunday's matchup with Dallas after missing the Islanders' final four contests before the break. The 32-year-old blueliner had two goals, seven points and a plus-14 rating in his first 50 games this season.
