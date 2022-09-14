Mayfield (lower body) said he has had no lingering issues from the lower-body injury that cost him the last 21 games of the 2021-22 season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Mayfield's comments suggest he'll be good to go for training camp and shouldn't be at risk of missing any regular-season action to begin 2022-23. The 29-year-old projects as a bottom-four option for the Islanders this season.