Mayfield (lower body) was injured Saturday versus the Lightning, and there was no update on his status following the contest, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Mayfield appeared to be favoring his right leg after crashing into the end wall in the second period, per Sears. The Islanders play again Sunday against the Panthers, so it's possible the team will have to dip into its newfound defensive depth if Mayfield can't suit up. Dennis Cholowski was the health scratch on the blue line Saturday.