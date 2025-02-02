Mayfield (lower body) won't play against Florida on Sunday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Mayfield will miss at least one game after suffering an injury in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay. He has produced two goals, five assists, 40 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and 71 hits through 50 outings this season. Dennis Cholowski will replace Mayfield in Sunday's lineup.