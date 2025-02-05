Mayfield (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Vegas on Tuesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Mayfield is day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He has two goals, seven points, 40 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and 71 hits in 50 appearances this season. Dennis Cholowski will be in Tuesday's lineup because of Mayfield's absence.
