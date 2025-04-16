Perunovich played in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Perunovich drew in for Alexander Romanov (illness) in the penultimate game of the season. The 26-year-old Perunovich had been scratched for the previous 23 contests. He's a pending restricted free agent heading into the summer, and it's unclear if the Islanders are interesting in keeping him around. He's produced nine points, 18 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 33 appearances between the Islanders and the Blues, but Perunovich's skill set was a bit redundant on a team that also rostered Tony DeAngelo and Adam Boqvist in the second half of the campaign.
