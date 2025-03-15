Perunovich was scratched for the eighth straight game in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Perunovich had a big run of playing time after he was traded to the Islanders from the Blues, drawing into nine straight games and earning three assists. The Islanders' defense corps has gotten healthier since then -- only Adam Boqvist (upper body) is currently dealing with an injury. That still leaves eight healthy blueliners available, and it appears Perunovich is on the bottom rung of the ladder, with Scott Mayfield getting the first chance to replace Boqvist. For the season, Perunovich has nine points, 18 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 33 appearances, and there's no guarantee he plays regularly over the final month of the campaign.