Iafallo scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Iafallo has two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. The 32-year-old's bump in production corresponds with a move onto the top line alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, though Iafallo's goal Saturday came just after a power play expired. Iafallo is now at nine goals, 19 points, 66 shots on net, 62 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 47 contests. He's worth a look in deeper formats as long as he's getting premium minutes.