Iafallo scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

This was Iafallo's 600th career game, and he celebrated the milestone with his first multi-point effort of the campaign. The 31-year-old forward continues to be an effective depth player, though likely not to a level that makes him helpful in most fantasy formats. He's at three goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating across 16 appearances in a middle-six role this season. Iafallo should have a clear path to third-line minutes as long as Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed) remains out.