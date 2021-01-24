Copp scored twice on a team-high seven shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Copp scored the tying goal 2:24 into the third period, and later added an insurance tally with 3:05 to go. The 26-year-old has produced well this year, with four points, 16 shots on net and seven hits through five appearances. Copp appears set to fill a second-line role after the departure of Patrik Laine to Columbus. Winnipeg's second line also features Paul Stastny (three points) and Nikolaj Ehlers (two points), forming a trio that showed strong chemistry in Saturday's comeback win.