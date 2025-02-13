Yager has racked up 21 goals and 39 assists over 38 games between WHL Moose Jaw and Lethbridge.

Yager started the year as Moose Jaw's captain, but he was involved in a midseason trade to aid Lethbridge's push to stay competitive. He also suited up for Canada during the World Junior Championship, earning three assists over five games. On the whole, Yager's production is close to his pace from last season (95 points over 57 regular-season outings). The Jets' excellent 2024-25 means they won't have any need to rush Yager to the NHL -- the 20-year-old is likely a year or two away from competing for a spot with the big club considering the Jets have prospects like Brad Lambert and Chaz Lucius percolating with AHL Manitoba.