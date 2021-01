Kehler will be with Winnipeg for training camp after signing a professional tryout agreement, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Kehler went 14-10-4 with a .901 save percentage in 31 games for ECHL Fort Wayne last year. The 23-year-old netminder won't be competing for a spot on the NHL roster but a strong showing in camp could see him secure a two-way deal to help bolster a somewhat thin goaltending prospect list.