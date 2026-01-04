Miller was in the lineup for the second game in a row in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Miller has played three of the Jets' last six games, as it appears he's in position to challenge Luke Schenn for a third-pairing role. With the Jets having lost nine straight contests, neither defenseman appears to have much job security at this point. Miller is still looking for his first point of the campaign and has added just 14 shots on net with 23 hits, nine blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-9 rating over 13 appearances.