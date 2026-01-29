Hellebuyck will patrol the visiting crease in Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck snapped a four-game winless streak Jan. 27 in a 4-3 win over New Jersey. Hellebuyck is 13-14-6 with a 2.70 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 33 starts this season. He has yet to have a shutout this season after picking up eight in 2024-25. The Lightning are second in NHL scoring this season, generating 3.45 goals per game.