Samberg (personal) rejoined the Jets ahead of a clash with the Flyers on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Samberg was unavailable for the first game of Winnipeg's four-game road trip due to family reasons but should now be in contention to reclaim a spot in the lineup for Thursday's tilt. The defenseman is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he generated seven shots, 10 blocks and six hits. If he does play Thursday, it will likely come at the expense of Haydn Fleury.
