Samberg notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Blues in Game 7.

Samberg helped out on a Vladislav Namestnikov goal in the final two minutes of regulation. The 26-year-old Samberg isn't a big producer on offense, but he has three assists over his last four games. The defenseman has added 11 shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over seven appearances. He played 44:00 in Game 7 due to Josh Morrissey's (upper body) early exit and the double-overtime factor, and Samberg will continue to see heavy minutes as a shutdown blueliner throughout the postseason.