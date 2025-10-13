Fleury (kneecap) will not be in the lineup against the Islanders on Monday.

Fleury averaged 15:40 of ice time through the first two games of the season but will now have to watch from the sidelines due to his kneecap injury. With Fleury on the shelf, veteran Colin Miller is expected to make his 2025-26 season debut on the third pairing with Luke Schenn. Even once cleared to play, Fleury is unlikely to offer enough offensive upside to be more than a mid-range fantasy target in deeper formats.