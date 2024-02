Morrissey recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over Minnesota.

Both of Morrissey's assists came on Gabriel Vilardi power-play goals, setting up the winger in the first period before recording a primary helper in the third. Morrisey now has three assists in his last three games after he was held to just two points in his previous nine contests. Overall, the 28-year-old blueliner now has seven goals and 38 points with a plus-18 rating through 54 games this season.