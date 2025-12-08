Clague scored two goals and added an assist in AHL Manitoba's 4-3 win over Iowa on Sunday.

This was Clague's best game of the season so far. He's earned seven points over his last seven games, but prior to this stretch, he went eight contests without a point. Overall, he's produced six goals, five helpers and a minus-13 rating over 23 appearances. The Jets' crowded blue line at the NHL level likely means Clague won't be getting called up this year.