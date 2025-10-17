Scheifele scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

With the performance, Scheifele is now tied with Blake Wheeler at 812 career points, the most in franchise history for the Jets dating back to their origin as the Thrashers in Atlanta. Scheifele has been on fire to begin the 2025-26 season, racking up five goals and eight points in four games, and he could become the franchise's all-time leading scorer at home in Winnipeg on Saturday against the Predators.