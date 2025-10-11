Scheifele lit the lamp twice on three shots on goal, delivered two hits and had a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 3-2 win against the Kings.

At 32 years old, Scheifele has shown no signs of slowing down as a scorer in the season's opening two games. He was unselfish in the opener, notching three assists Thursday against Dallas, but got some for himself Saturday with a two-goal performance, including the game-winner in the third period. The 15-year veteran is now up to five points on the season.