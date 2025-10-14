Scheifele tallied a goal, fired four shots on net and served two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Scheifele extended his exceptional start to the season with his third straight game with a point. After back-to-back games with multi-point efforts, Scheifele's empty-netter raised his season total to three goals and three assists across a trio of appearances. His 87 points in the 2024-25 regular season ranked 17th among all skaters. He is currently tied with Minnesota's Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov for fourth-most in the NHL. The 32-year-old Scheifele hasn't shown any signs of slowing down and can be considered an elite option in all fantasy formats moving forward.