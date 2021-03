Dano (undisclosed) has garnered two goals and one assist in two games with Slovakian club Trencin Dukla.

Dano is fully fit and appears to be excelling with the Slovakian club. The 26-year-old center is back with Trencin for the first time since 2011-12 before he moved up to the KHL and then made the move to North America. At this point, Dano shouldn't be expected back with the Jets this season.