According to head coach Scott Arniel, Barron (upper body) "could be a player" for Thursday's clash with Minnesota, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Barron has missed the Jets' last three outings due to his upper-body issue, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old winger was mired in a seven-game goal drought during which he generated two helpers, 14 shots and 16 hits.