Barron scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Barron's tally opened the scoring at 15:31 of the second period. This was his second goal in three games in March after he didn't score in January or February. The 27-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 19 points, 80 shots on net, 111 hits and a plus-7 rating over 52 appearances. He's reached the 20-point mark just once in his career, but he should be able to surpass the 21-point total he had in 2022-23 as long as he doesn't go cold down the stretch.