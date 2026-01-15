Barron (upper body) will be in action versus the Wild on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Barron returns following three games on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old winger was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he generated 14 shots and two helpers. With Barron reclaiming a spot on the fourth line, youngster Danny Zhilkin will serve as a healthy scratch.