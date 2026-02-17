Per head coach Scott Arniel, Pionk (lower body) has a chance to return during Winnipeg's upcoming three-game road trip, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports Tuesday.

Pionk missed 12 of the Jets' last 14 games prior to the Olympic break with a lower-body injury. After a 39-point campaign across 69 regular-season games a year ago, the 30-year-old blueliner has struggled offensively this season with six assists, eight points, 76 shots on net, 84 hits and 64 blocked shots across 40 games. If he can return to Winnipeg's lineup during the three-game road trip, he'll likely step into a top-four defensive pairing and should remain a solid source of category-coverage stats.