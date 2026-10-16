Pionk scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists (one on the power play) and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Pionk has stepped up in the absence of Josh Morrissey (wrist), earning five points over the last two games. The 31-year-old Pionk is doing a little bit of everything, aside from taking a trip to the sin bin. Through seven contests, he has a goal, five helpers, 13 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while playing in a top-four role. He's at least worth a short-term addition in fantasy while he's seeing top billing on the Jets' blue line.