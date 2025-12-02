Milic made 15 saves on 17 attempts on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to Buffalo.

Milic entered the contest at the start of the second period in relief of Eric Comrie. Milic allowed one goal in each of the final two periods to keep himself out of contention for the loss. Overall, the 22-year-old goalie has a 0-1-0 record with a 3.64 GAA and an .882 save percentage through his first two NHL appearances. While he's yet to find the win column, Monday's outing was a step forward in the long road to becoming a consistent NHL netminder. With Connor Hellebuyck predicted to be sidelined until 2026 with a knee injury, Milic should have a handful of chances to win the backup job moving forward. His next chance to take the ice is Wednesday in Montreal.