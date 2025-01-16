Namestnikov (lower body) may return to practice in a non-contact jersey Friday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The news effectively rules Namestnikov out against the Kraken on Thursday and makes him a significant doubt to be ready in time to face the Flames on Saturday. The 32-year-old winger is currently stuck in an eight-game goal drought during which he has managed a meager five shots to go with one assist. Given his offensive struggles of late, Namestnikov may have to settle for a bottom-six role whenever he is cleared to return.