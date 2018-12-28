Joonas Lyytinen: Set to be released
Lyytinen was waived by the Predators unconditionally for purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Lyytinen has spent time in both the AHL and ECHL this season and has just five points in 24 combined minor-league games. The Finn could decide to return to his homeland and play for Kalpa Kuopio where he previously spent four seasons. Selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the blueliner likely has played his last games in North America.
