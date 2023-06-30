Yamamoto was placed on unconditional waivers by the Red Wings on Friday for the purposes of buying out his contract, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Yamamoto was acquired from the Oilers with Klim Kostin on Thursday. Yamamoto and the Red Wings were unable to come to terms on a new contract, so Detroit decided to part ways with the winger. Yamamoto would have had a $3.1 million salary cap hit had he remained with the Red Wings, but will now cost Detroit $433,334 as a cap hit this season and $533,334 in 2024-25. Yamamoto scored 10 times and added 15 assists in 58 games in 2022-23.