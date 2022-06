Czuczman signed a one-year contract with Tampere Ilves (Finland) on Thursday.

Czuczman failed to break into the Wild's roster this season and has played in just two NHL games over the past eight years. After years plying his trade in the minors, the veteran defenseman will give European hockey a try in order to extend his professional career. At this point, Czuczman will likely eventually retire having logged just 15 NHL contests in which he generated two assists, 26 shots and 16 hits.